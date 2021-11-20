Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,548.66

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,548.66 ($46.36) and traded as high as GBX 3,832.50 ($50.07). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,770 ($49.26), with a volume of 32,818 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,548.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,298.73. The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50.

Get Caledonia Investments alerts:

In related news, insider William Wyatt sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,410 ($44.55), for a total value of £826,925 ($1,080,382.81).

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.