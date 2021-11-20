Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Caleres updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$3.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$3.90 EPS.

Shares of CAL opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. Caleres has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 2.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

CAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $506,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,924 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,722. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.31% of Caleres worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

