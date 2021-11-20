California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 9,620 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Alector worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 53.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Alector by 91.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 11.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $2,533,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 455,000 shares of company stock worth $11,488,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

