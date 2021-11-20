California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 7,626 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Morphic worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Morphic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Morphic by 132.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Morphic in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Morphic by 43.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Morphic alerts:

In other news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 8,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $539,045.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $642,215.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,227.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $3,539,745. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $53.10 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.