California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,642 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,642 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter worth $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter worth $104,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 131.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $186,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $399,160,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,682,289 shares of company stock valued at $441,841,945. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CERT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $30.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of -72.57.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

