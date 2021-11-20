California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,162 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Amundi bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $53.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

