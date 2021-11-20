California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Kura Oncology worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KURA. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on KURA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.58. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.