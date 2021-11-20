Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.11). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

CALA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.92 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $69.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

In other news, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $43,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Molineaux bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 20.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 199,317 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 75.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 240,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

