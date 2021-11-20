Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 459,472 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Calithera Biosciences worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALA. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 27.6% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,566,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,452 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 75.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 240,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 140.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 183,350 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

In other news, CEO Susan Molineaux bought 100,000 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $43,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CALA opened at $0.92 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CALA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair cut Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.