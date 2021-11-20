Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.62, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS.

CALT traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,545. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $489.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

