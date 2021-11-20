Callisto Network (CLO) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.05 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $26.05 million and approximately $70,352.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,254.54 or 0.07338016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00085734 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.