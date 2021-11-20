Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,186 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Camping World by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,749,000 after buying an additional 168,858 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Camping World by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Camping World by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Camping World by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 709,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,063,000 after purchasing an additional 139,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 108,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

CWH opened at $42.36 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 3.12.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

