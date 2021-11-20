Carbon Price Reaches $0.17 (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market cap of $5.59 million and $253,503.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00070009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00076038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00090893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.00 or 0.07371153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,740.69 or 1.00019920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,115,642 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.