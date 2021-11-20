Cardstack (CARD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $264,637.00

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Cardstack has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Cardstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $29.53 million and $264,637.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.62 or 0.00220831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00090429 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cardstack Coin Profile

CARD is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Buying and Selling Cardstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

