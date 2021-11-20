CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CarMax by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CarMax by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after acquiring an additional 527,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CarMax by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in CarMax by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,069,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,149,000 after acquiring an additional 334,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CarMax by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 314,474 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

KMX opened at $146.99 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.07.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

