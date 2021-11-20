CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 43.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KMX. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $146.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $155.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.