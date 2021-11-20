Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,700 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the October 14th total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRRFY opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRRFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

