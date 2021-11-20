Carry (CRE) Price Tops $0.0122 on Top Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last week, Carry has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $106.90 million and $28.81 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.45 or 0.00113680 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00017352 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,757,750,011 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

