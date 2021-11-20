Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.53). Carvana reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.10.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $14,559,118.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,617 shares of company stock worth $23,530,490 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Carvana by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after buying an additional 1,569,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Carvana by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after buying an additional 365,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Carvana by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after buying an additional 397,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,883,000 after acquiring an additional 171,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CVNA opened at $291.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana has a 52-week low of $219.40 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.92. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

