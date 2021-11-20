Castle Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. Castle has a total market cap of $17,216.11 and $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Castle has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.87 or 0.00325840 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00014216 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012249 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005807 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011257 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

