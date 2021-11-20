Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 201,893 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 925,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 212,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 56,789 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 553.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 169,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 143,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 56,283 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CBIO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of CBIO stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 106.12% and a negative net margin of 1,248.43%. Analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

