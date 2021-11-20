Ccore (CCO) Hits Market Cap of $29,273.79

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ccore has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. Ccore has a market cap of $29,273.79 and approximately $113.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00047330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.38 or 0.00219450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00088979 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.