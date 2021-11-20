CCUniverse (UVU) Market Cap Achieves $5,801.66

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 66.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 70.1% against the dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $5,801.66 and approximately $503.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CCUniverse

UVU is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

