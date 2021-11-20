CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $196.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

