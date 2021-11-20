Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will announce $2.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $8.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.69 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.81.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,318,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Celanese by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after buying an additional 59,770 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CE opened at $165.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese has a twelve month low of $115.42 and a twelve month high of $174.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

