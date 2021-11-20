CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Update

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the October 14th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE CIG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,384,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,553,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.45. CEMIG has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 15.41%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

