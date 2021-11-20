Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,571,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 165,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 280,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 33,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 33.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 34,442 shares in the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENT stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $190,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

