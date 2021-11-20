Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CET traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.23. 15,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,364. Central Securities has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $45.14.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CET. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Central Securities by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in Central Securities by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 417,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 31,056 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Central Securities by 13.3% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Securities by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Central Securities in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

