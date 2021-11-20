Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN CET traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.23. 15,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,364. Central Securities has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $45.14.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20.
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.
