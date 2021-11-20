Centrifuge (CFG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $817,397.00

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 20th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $181.11 million and approximately $817,397.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00002490 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00070736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00072300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00090967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,352.20 or 0.07335256 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,254.33 or 0.99867940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 122,608,963 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.