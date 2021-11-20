Ceres Trading 60.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for about $284.67 or 0.00486250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded up 60.6% against the dollar. Ceres has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $671,963.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ceres alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00073666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00092216 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.41 or 0.07321681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,531.88 or 0.99979079 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 9,341 coins and its circulating supply is 7,091 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.