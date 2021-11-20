Ceres Trading Up 73.1% Over Last 7 Days (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for approximately $302.90 or 0.00515837 BTC on popular exchanges. Ceres has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $480,813.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ceres has traded 73.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ceres alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00070049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00075927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00090804 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.54 or 0.07344267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,695.64 or 0.99958836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 9,341 coins and its circulating supply is 7,091 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.