CertiK Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.36 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $1.69 or 0.00002923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $98.23 million and approximately $12.36 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00069725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00072164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00091531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,228.23 or 0.07292645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,028.69 or 1.00085015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,276,011 coins and its circulating supply is 57,973,297 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

