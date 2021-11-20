CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,422 shares of company stock worth $14,518,990. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.