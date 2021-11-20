CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CGI in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

GIB opened at $86.21 on Friday. CGI has a one year low of $70.04 and a one year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average is $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

