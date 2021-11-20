ChainX Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.90 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $3.73 or 0.00006281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $41.90 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00070387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00075958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00090732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,351.20 or 0.07330005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,296.78 or 0.99890903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

