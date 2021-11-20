Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $415.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $379.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $414.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $224.06 and a 1-year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

