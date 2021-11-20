Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,934 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 114,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $379.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.06 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.54.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.