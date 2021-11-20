Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,300 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCMD. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 289,734 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at about $8,135,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 49.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 112,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 35.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 69,814 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.03 million, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

