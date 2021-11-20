Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the October 14th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Shares of Charter Hall Group stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20. Charter Hall Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.75.

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

