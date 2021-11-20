Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the October 14th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days.
Shares of Charter Hall Group stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20. Charter Hall Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $13.75.
About Charter Hall Group
