ChartEx (CHART) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14,439.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $420,069.46 and approximately $14,439.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00071962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00090795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,344.77 or 0.07340092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,540.31 or 1.00587828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.