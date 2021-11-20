Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 719,700 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 912,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NYSE CLDT opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 157,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 42,081 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

