Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHGG. Raymond James downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 564.7% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 72,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 61,314 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,178,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth about $9,209,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 199,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,119,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $26.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -442.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.78.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

