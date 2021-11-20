Chia Network Price Tops $143.12 on Top Exchanges (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $143.12 or 0.00239546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a total market cap of $334.66 million and approximately $19.39 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00070085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00090766 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,391.51 or 0.07350459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,427.20 or 0.99468574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,338,389 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

