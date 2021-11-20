Chiliz (CHZ) Price Tops $0.46

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $2.74 billion and $399.15 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00047579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.10 or 0.00220851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00089016 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,948,624,373 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

