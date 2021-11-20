Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Reduced by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after acquiring an additional 255,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,754.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,831.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,689.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

