Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,685 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $210.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.30 and its 200 day moving average is $225.80. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

