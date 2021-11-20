Cipher (CPR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,003.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Cipher has a total market cap of $117,070.17 and $4,003.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cipher has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.22 or 0.00401399 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001305 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $674.17 or 0.01150455 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

