Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 64,624 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,624 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

BATS EFV opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

