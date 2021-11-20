Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 651,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.24% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth $69,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 53.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBCP opened at $9.81 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

