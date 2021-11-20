Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 69,080 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,080 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of BioAtla worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,052,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 280.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477,387 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 4,747.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 364,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,270,000 after purchasing an additional 124,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioAtla has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

In other news, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $90,358.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Sievers sold 6,883 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $272,497.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,195.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 595,855 shares of company stock valued at $23,611,580 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCAB opened at $27.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

